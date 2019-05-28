Senegal’s Abdoulaye Seck, named WB Director for Cameroon

Senegalese economist, Abdoulaye Seck has been appointed Director of the World Bank (WB) in Cameroon and will take office in July, sources at the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Territory Development (Minepat) told APA on Tuesday.Mr. Seck, who was introduced the day before to the Minister, Alamine Ousmane Mey, replaces Elisabeth Huybens form Belgium, who has been in office since July 2015.

The new WB Director for Cameroon holds a master’s degree in development economics from the Graduate School of Economics, Statistics and Finance (ENSAE) of Paris. He has been on an external assignment for two years at the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Tokyo, where he was a consultant to the Credit Risk Analysis Section. Abdoulaye Seck has previously worked as World Bank’s Country Director for Moldova.

By choosing him, the World Bank, whose portfolio amounts to 1,234 billion CFA francs for 17 projects, aims to focus on Cameroon’s support in improving investment, particularly in the sectors of agriculture, education, energy and rural development.