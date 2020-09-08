Senegal’s August consumer prices up 2.2 percent

Senegal’s August consumer price index increased by 2.2 percent, compared to the previous month, report said on Tuesday.The price increase is particularly due to the increase in the prices of food products and non-alcoholic drinks (+ 4.2 percent) and, to a lesser extent, health services (+ 0.5 percent), alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics (+ 0.3 percent), as well as miscellaneous goods and services (+ 0.2 percent).

In annual variation, consumer prices rose by 3.0 percent, where the average annual inflation rate stood at + 2.0 percent, the National Agency for Statistics and Population (ANSD), writes on its website visited by APA on Tuesday.

In addition, the agency informs, core inflation fell by 0.1 percent month on month and grew by 1.3 percent year on year. Local and imported products rose by 2.8 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively in August 2020, compared to the previous month, the ANSD notes, adding that in annual variation, they increased respectively by 3.8 notes and 1.7 notes.