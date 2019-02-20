Senegal’s broadcasting authority spurns presidential debate

Senegal’s National Audiovisual Regulatory Council (CNRA) Wednesday rejected the holding of a publicised debate between presidential candidates, on the grounds that it has not given “authorisation” in this regard and all five contenders do not wish to participate.“The CNRA, having not granted any authorisation to organise a debate, radio or television channels are not authorised to broadcast such a programme as part of the current election campaign,” the statement said.

The broadcasting authority made it clear that “the organisation of radio or television debates during the election campaign is the responsibility of the regulator, provided that all candidates participate.”

It added: “A debate can only be organised by decision of the CNRA”.

To justify its decision, the regulatory body recalled that “under the terms of Article 8 of Act No. 2006-04 of 4 January 2006 establishing the CNRA, the National Audiovisual Regulatory Council lays down the rules concerning the conditions for the production, programming and broadcasting of regulated programmes of the audiovisual media during election campaigns.”

In recent days, the idea of a publicised debate scheduled for February 21 had been stirred up on social media.

Of the five candidates, only the incumbent Macky Sall has turned down the request to face his challengers for a debate.