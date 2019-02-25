Senegal’s CENA urges candidates not to announce ‘results’

The Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA), in Senegal has issued a statement on Monday, reminding the country that the proclamation of provisional results of Sunday’s presidential elections is the responsibility of the National Voting Registration Commission.It therefore called on political and civil society actors “to refrain” from declaring ‘results’ of the election.

While pointing out that vote-counting was continuing and that the results were being collected by the authorised bodies, CENA praised what it called the exemplary behavior of Senegalese citizens during Sunday’s vote and asked ‘political actors’ to do the same.

It is necessary to “extend the general atmosphere of calm, peace and serenity that marked” the presidential election, according to the electoral commission.

It said according to the electoral code the National Voting Registration Commission must proceed to “the provisional proclamation (…) no later than midnight on the Friday following the election.”

After that, “it is up to the Constitutional Council to make the final proclamation of the results in accordance with the provisions of article 35 of the constitution.”

On Sunday evening, two opposition candidates, Idrissa Seck and Ousmane Sonko, said there would be a second round, to which Prime Minister Mahammad Boun Abdallah Dionne replied an hour later, with a claim that the incumbent, Macky Sall, had won, polling 57 percent of the ballot and avoiding a runoff.