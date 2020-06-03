International › APA

Senegal’s exports to UEMOA countries increase

Published on 03.06.2020 at 01h21 by APA News

Senegal’s exports of goods to countries of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) increased by CFA2.6 billion (about $4,160 million) in late March 2020 compared with the same period in 2019, according to data from the Directorate of Forecasting and Economic Studies (DPEE).By Massamba Sall

These exports stood at CFA37.6 billion against CFA35 billion in February 2020, representing an increase of 7.4 percent in relative value.

 

According to DPEE, UEMOA’s share in Senegal’s total exports stood at 24.5 percent in March 2020 against 23.4 percent in February 2020, a rise of 1.1 percentage points.

 

The weight of Senegal’s trade to Mali in total exports to the UEMOA decreased from 51.0 to 42.6 percent over the period. 

Cement remains the main product exported to this neighbour with a share of 27.1 percent against 42.0 percent in February 2020.

 

