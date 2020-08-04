Senegal’s former Education minister dies

Published on 04.08.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

Moustapha Sourang, a former Minister of National Education and head of the Cheikh Anta Diop University in Senegal has died, aged 71.By Abdourahmane Diallo

He passed away on Monday evening at Dakar’s Hopital Principal.

Born on July 24, 1949 in Saint-Louis (north), Moustapha Sourang obtained a law degree from the University of Dakar in 1974.

He then continued his studies in Bordeaux, France where he was awarded a post-graduate degree in Public Law in 1975 and in Political Science in 1976.

In 1980, he defended his thesis for a Doctorate in Public Law and obtained the aggregation in 1982 at the CAMES in Abidjan.

After returning to Senegal, he joined the Faculty of Law where he was Dean from 1984 to 1999.

In 1999, he was appointed President of the Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar, a position he held until 2001 before being made Minister of National Education and Minister of Justice in 2009 by then President Abdoulaye Wade.

On December 4, 2011, he was appointed Minister of the Armed Forces in Mr. Wade’s last government.

In 2014, Wade’s successor President Macky Sall made Sourang Chairman of the Land Reform Commission.