International › APA

Happening now

Senegal’s gendarmes get border security training

Published on 28.09.2021 at 16h21 by APA News

The border patrol units of the national gendarmerie have completed, last Friday, a five-month training provided by the United States.A total of 99 Senegalese gendarmes from the Surveillance and Intervention Squadrons (ESI) were trained at the Regional Tactical Training Centre at Camp Mbaye Diagne as part of the US State Department’s Anti-Terrorism Assistance (ATA) programme, according to a statement from the US Embassy in Dakar.

 

The training, led by retired members of America’s Border Patrol, focused on “useful tactics for securing vulnerable parts of the Senegalese border.”

 

In addition, the statement said, tactical equipment useful in the border environment, including M4 rifles of American manufacture, were granted by the ATA to the gendarmerie.

 

“Containing insecurity across Senegal’s eastern border is important to both our nations,” stressed the regional security officer of the US Embassy in Dakar, Dennis LeBow, at the closing ceremony of the training.

 

Launched in 2017, the ATA programme trains and equips thousands of law enforcement officers around the world each year. So far, nearly 300 Senegalese border patrol gendarmes have benefited from this initiative, the source said.

 

Mandated by the US Congress, the ATA programme has three foreign policy objectives: to strengthen the counter-terrorism capabilities of partner countries, to improve bilateral relations and to promote respect for human rights among law enforcement professionals.

 

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top