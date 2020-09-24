International › APA

Senegal’s goalkeeper Edouard Mendy joins Chelsea

Published on 24.09.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

28-year old Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy of Senegal’s Teranga Lions, has signed a five-year contract with Premier League English club Chelsea and a transfer estimated at 30 million euros, including bonuses.Chelsea and Rennes (France) made the transfer official on Thursday after the player’s medical checkup. At the age of 28, Edouard Mendy is maturing in his career and offers himself a great opportunity to shine at the top level.

“I am so excited to join Chelsea, he told the club’s website. It was a dream for me to be part of this exceptional team and to work with Coach Frank Lampard and his entire staff. I can’t wait to meet my teammates and to get started.”

Having gone through Cherbourg, Marseille, Reims and Rennes, Edouard Mendy crosses a threshold by joining a team of the English Big Four. His transfer, estimated at 30 million euros with bonuses, makes the Senegalese, the most expensive Ligue 1 goalkeeper sold abroad so far.

Having won a successful 2019-2020 season with Rennes, which he joined in the summer of 2019 for four million euros, Mendy will have to take his chance when he is lined up. His main competitors in the team do not seem to have won at the start of the season. The experienced Argentine Willy Caballero (38 years), the young Englishman Nathan Baxter (21 years) and especially the Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga recruited for a record amount of 80 million euros, have not convinced Frank Lampard.

