Senegal’s gold exports hit upward trajectory

Senegal’s raw gold exports at the end of March 2019 increased by CFA15.149 billion (about $25.753 million) compared with the same period in 2018, according to data established by gold companies.These exports amounted to CFA39.770 billion against CFA24.621 billion in March 2018, an increase of 61.5 percent in relative value.

In terms of gold production, the upward trend continued with a production of 631.10 kg compared to 422.40 kg in March 2018 (up by 49.40 percent).

In monthly variation, this upward trend continued. Between February 2019 and March 2019, exports of raw gold increased from CFA36.550 billion to CFA39.770 billion (up by 8.8 percent).

On the other hand, a decrease of 64.5 kg in monthly variation was noted in production, which fell from 695.6 kg in February 2019 to 631.10 kg one month later.