Senegal’s harmonized consumer price index up 0.2 percent

Published on 09.11.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

The harmonized consumer price index in Senegal has increased by 0.2 percent. APA learned on Monday.By Abdourahmane Diallo

This comes from an increase in the prices of food products and non-alcoholic beverages (+0.5 percent), restaurant and hotel services (+0.2 percent), housing services, water, gas, electricity and other fuels (+0.1 percent), and miscellaneous goods and services (+0.1 percent).

In annual variation, consumer prices rose by 2.6 percent and the average annual inflation rate stood at +2.3 percent, the National Agency of Statistics and Demography (ANSD) said.

On a monthly basis, core inflation increased by 0.1 percent and by 1.2 percent on an annual basis.

The prices of local products rose by 0.2 percent, while those of imported products fell by 0.1 percent in October 2020 compared with the previous month.

In annual variation, they increased respectively by 3.0 percent and 1.5 percent, ANSD noted.