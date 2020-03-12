Senegal’s imports down by CFA72bn in January

Senegal’s imports fell by 72.1 billion CFA francs (about US$115.360 million) at the end of January 2020, APA learned on Thursday from the National Agency for Statistics and Population (ANSD).These imports amounted to 345.9 billion CFA francs during this period, against 418 billion CFA francs in December 2019, representing a contraction of 17.3 percent in relative value.

According to ANSD, this drop is attributable to that of external purchases of other articles of base metal (-62.4 percent), other land vehicles (-58.9percent), other machinery and appliances (-48.7 percent) and finished petroleum products (-15.8 percent).

However, the decline in imports was moderated by the increase in imports of paper, cardboard and applications (+ 65.5 percent and rice (+ 14.9 percent).

Compared with January 2019, imports increased 13.6% percent.

The main imported products during the period under review are finished petroleum products (42.7 billion CFA francs), crude petroleum oil (37.4 billion CFA francs), other machinery and equipment (28, 3 billion CFA francs), rice (23 billion CFA francs) and base metals (16.4 billion CFA francs).

Senegal’s main suppliers are France (14.6 percent), Nigeria (10.9 percent), China (9.7 percent), the Netherlands (5.3 percent) and Belgium-Luxembourg (5 , 2 percent).