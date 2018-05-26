Senegal’s Institut Pasteur gets mobile lab

The Institut Pasteur in Dakar has received a state-of-the-art mobile laboratory truck, a project largely backed by the Belgian Praesens Foundation to revolutionize the handling of epidemics in remote areas by way of rapid and innovative access to accelerated molecular diagnostic tests.“I thank the Praesens Foundation for this jewel. This will allow the Institut Pasteur to do its job better,” the deputy head of the private research institute in the field of public health, Dr. Amadou Alpha Sall, said on Friday during a ceremony to receive the donation.

The result of a collaborative effort between the two institutions, the sanitary vehicle was developed by Praesens to facilitate the rapid and precise detection and identification of infectious diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, and Ebola in isolated and disadvantaged areas.

Dr. Rudi Pauwels, the founder and president of the Praesens Foundation said as a laboratory “it is compact, safe, comfortable, fully equipped, self-contained and easy to deploy”.

Dr Pauwels said it also meets “all the conditions” to perform accelerated molecular diagnostics and other tests requiring precision in a controlled environment and communicate data and results in real time.

Pauwels said the vehicle, which makes Senegal the “first country in the world” to test it, has been under trial in “three regions” of the country, with different living and epidemiological conditions.

The ambassador of Belgium to Dakar, after speaking in glowing terms about the dynamism and engagement of the private sector of his country, said the donation in addition to contributing to “cooperation” between the two countries will “effectively strengthen” Senegal’s health capacity.

Ahead of the presentation, a symposium brought together experts in the different aspects of public health and research.

Speakers presented innovative solutions to prove that a collaborative approach combined with advanced technologies, makes situations of epidemic and pandemic evolve quickly, and therefore strengthen global health security.