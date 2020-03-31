Senegal’s January public spending slightly up

The total expenditure and net loans of the State of Senegal at the end of January 2020 recorded a slight increase of 0.1 percent, compared to the same period of 2019, according to data from the Directorate of Forecasting and Economic Analyses (DPEE).These expenses and net loans are estimated at 376.1 billion CFA francs, against 375.9 billion CFA francs in January 2019, representing an increase of 200 million CFA francs (CFA 1 equals $ 0.0016).

According to DPEE, “this result reflects the combined effects of an increase in current expenditure (+ 5.7 percent) and a contraction in investment expenditure (-7.1 percent).”

Regarding current expenditures, they are evaluated at 222.2 billion CFA francs in January 2020, up 11.9 billion, compared to the same period a year earlier. Their increase reflects the increase in personnel costs (60 billion) which increased by 8.6 billion (+ 16.7 percent).

Likewise, other current expenditures (125.3 billion) increased by 6.2 billion, year on year. Conversely, interest charges on public debt (36.9 billion) fell by 2.9 billion in January 2020.

For their part, capital expenditure is estimated at 153.9 billion CFA francs in late January 2020, against 165.7 billion CFA francs a year earlier, a drop of 7.1 percent, in connection with investment financed from internal resources, which went from 126.2 billion CFA francs to 107 billion CFA francs.