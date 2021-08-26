Senegal’s Mendy named Champions League goalkeeper of the season

Published on 26.08.2021 at 23h21 by APA News

The Senegalese international is reaping the benefits of his brilliant first participation in the biggest European club competition.By Ibrahima Dione

Edouard Mendy has built a solid reputation at lightning speed in the goalkeeping industry.

Unemployed in 2014, the imposing shot stopper has earned his place in the English Premier League where nothing is taken for granted.

With London club Chelsea, Mendy took Europe by storm, winning the Champions League at the expense of Manchester City.

In goal for the Blues, the 29-year old recorded nine clean sheets in twelve matches.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) awarded him best goalkeeper in the UEFA Champions League for the 2020/2021 season on Thursday.

Chelsea also won the European Supercup against Villarreal on penalties.

It marked another conquest for Edouard Mendy, who is more than ever the favourite to land the African Player of the Year award.