Senegal’s money supply up by 484.40bn FCFA

Senegal’s money supply increased by 484.40 billion CFA francs (about $ 823.480 million) at the end of March 2019, compared to December 2018, APA learned on Monday from to the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO).This money supply stood at 5,204 billion CFA francs during the period under review, against 4,719.60 billion CFA francs in March 2018, representing an increase of 10.3 percent in relative value (1 CFA franc equals $ 0.0017).

This situation is attributable to both the cash circulation (+ 15.9 percent to reach 1,251.30 billion CFA francs), the transferable deposits (+ 10.4 percent to reach 2,340 billion CFA francs) and other deposits included in the money supply (+ 6.1 percent to 1,612.70 billion CFA francs).

Compared with February 2018, when it stood at 5,156.90 billion CFA francs, Senegal’s money supply increased slightly by 47.10 billion CFA francs in absolute value and by 0.9 percent in relative value.