International › APA

Happening now

Senegal’s new cabinet to meet exigencies

Published on 02.11.2020 at 15h21 by APA News

The inclusion of former opponents in his government provides a turning point for President Macky Sall, re-elected in February 2019 for a second five-year term.By Ibrahima Dione

 In the absence of a government of national unity, the head of state has set up a team marked “by political openness,” the spokesman for the Presidency Seydou Gueye explained.

 The appointment of Oumar Sarr, former member of the Senegalese Democratic Party (PDS) and Yankhoba Diattara of the political formation Rewmi as ministers is according to Gueye, reflective of “the dynamics of consensus emerging from the broad and inclusive national dialogue.”

Former Prime Minister, Idrissa Seck, has been appointed President of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE) to replace Aminata Touré, one of the  grandees of the ruling Alliance For the Republic (APR).

 To the 33 ministers and 4 Secretaries of State, Macky Sall entrusted “a special mission of general interest.”This mission has two complementary dimensions: “The first (consists) of propelling the revival of the national economy. The second (is) to ensure a more sustained protection of all the living forces of the nation,” Gueye added.

 

In fact, the president hopes that this government can leave an imprint, “on the ground and on a daily basis, a constructive dynamic of innovation, transformation, achievement and change necessary to accelerate the emergence of Senegal in peace, security, stability, prosperity, social and territorial equity” all against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

To achieve these objectives, the Coordinator of Communication of the Presidency of the Republic pointed out that the work of the various ministers “will be based on the guiding principles (which are) anticipation, pragmatism, coherence, resilience and performance.”

 

In addition to the formation of the new government, Macky Sall signed several decrees. 

Oumar Samba Bâ was appointed Minister of State, Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic, Abdou Latif Coulibaly, Minister of State, Secretary General of the Government and Seydou Guèye, Minister, Spokesperson and Coordinator of Communication of the Presidency.

 

Finally, Mahmoud Saleh becomes Minister of State, Chief of Staff of the President, Augustin Tine, Minister of State, Director of Political Cabinet of the President, Sheikh Kanté, Special Envoy of the President and Abdou Karim Fofana, Minister to the President, in charge of following up on the Senegal Emerging Plan (ESP).

 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top