Senegal’s opposition join forces against Macky Sall ahead of local elections

About twenty opposition leaders launched on Thursday a large coalition for the local elections of January 23, 2022.Baptised “Yewwi Askan Wi,” liberate the people in Wolof, the coalition was unveiled yesterday in Dakar during a ceremony. From Khalifa Sall to Ousmane Sonko through Aida Mbodj, Moustapha Guirassy or Malick Gackou, the opponents present or represented signed a charter “against any compromise or concession with Macky Sall,” according to the daily EnQuête.

The objective is to go “together to the local and legislative elections,” which implies that the alliance will last for at least a year. The next presidential election is set for 2024 and Macky Sall, in power since 2012, has not stated clearly if he will run again.

“The problems will not be lacking, because we are politicians. There will be clashes of ambitions but the challenge to get there is there, not for us, but for Senegal,” said Moussa Tine, close ally of the former mayor of Dakar Khalifa Sall, speaking on behalf of the coalition leaders.

“What appeals to us is to avoid the formation of two coalitions. We must stand together to confront the president of the presidential coalition, Macky Sall,” he called.

In addition, some opposition groups have distanced themselves at the last minute from this coalition. This is the case of the Senegalese Democratic Party (PDS) of former president Abdoulaye Wade and his son Karim, exiled since 2016 in Qatar.

In a statement issued the day before the launch of the alliance, the liberal party was surprised by the circulation of the charter announcing its creation. “Without being officially informed, the PDS has learned that a signing ceremony is scheduled for this Thursday, while until then points of disagreement remain,” said the Liberals, denouncing in passing the “shadow games” and “unnecessary subterfuge” from Ousmane Sonko and Co.

According to political science professor Moussa Diaw, these demarcations will weaken the opposition, which “shows the inability to overcome the contradictions between leaders, egos, personal ambitions and special interests.”

Furthermore, he told national daily Le Soleil that it is “not small groups that will solve the problem. These parties have media leaders, but they lack a base and they have not shown a capacity to mobilise.”

However, his counterpart Jean-Charles Biagui believes that Ousmane Sonko’s PASTEF, the Parti de l’unité et du rassemblement (PUR) of religious leader Mustapha Sy and Khalifa Sall’s Taxawu Senegal “are probably the three most significant (parties or movements) of the opposition if we add the PDS,” knowing that they participated in the last elections and measure the stakes.