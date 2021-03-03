Senegal’s opposition leader Ousmane Sonko arrested

The opposition MP, who was on his way to the courthouseto face the examining magistrate of the 8th Cabinet of the Dakar High Court, was arrested by law enforcement officials.The tête-à-tête between the magistrate and the leader of the Patriots of Senegal for work, ethics and fraternity) party was initially due in the judge’s office at 9am. But nothing happened as planned.

Indeed, the police blocked the road to the procession of Ousmane Sonko to prevent his supporters from accompanying him. From the Cité Keur Gorgui, where the former Inspector of Taxes and Domains resides, to Mermoz, the convoy of the virulent opponent was slowed down by an impressive security apparatus.

The defence and security forces used tear gas to disperse any gathering. After three hours of blockade, the candidate in the 2019 presidential election got out of his vehicle at the Mermoz roundabout to talk to the security forces assisted by his lawyers.

After a few minutes of exchanges, Sonko was taken away by the defence and security forces in an unmarked car. He is prosecuted for “disturbing public order and taking part in an unauthorised demonstration.”

The noose tightens around the MP, who had to defer to the summons of the investigating judge of the 8th cabinet to be heard on the charge of “rape and death threats” against him. The complainant is a masseuse in a beauty salon that Ousmane Sonko used to go to to relieve back pain.