Senegal’s opposition optimistic about winning presidential poll

The four candidates of the opposition in the presidential elections slated for 24 February 2019 get “the upper hand” to win this polls, the coordinator of the Operational Platform for Securing Elections (POSE) Mame Adama Gueye said Wednesday.”Oh yes, upper hand! The whole question is related to the conditions of the holding of the election. If we succeed in an operational way in mitigating the risks we have identified, I have no doubt that an opposition candidate will win the election,” the Senegalese lawyer and politician, initiator last December of the POSE movement said, calling for relentless efforts to “avoid an electoral hold-up”.

Mame Adama Gueye was the guest of the APA (African Press Agency) editorial as part of the program “Grand Oral (GoAPA).”

Idrissa Seck (Rewmi), Ousmane Sonko (Pastef), Madicke Niang (PDS dissident) and Elhadji Issa Sall are the four aspirants, in addition to incumbent President Macky Sall (BBY Coalition), whose candidatures files were accepted last Sunday by the Constitutional Council.

“I have no opinion to give on the five candidates. (…) We take note of the selection of the five candidates,” ” Gueye declared commenting on the decision of this court.

“We only take note of the fact that there are four candidates who are stakeholders in POSE. And we will support them in accordance with the mission of the POSE,” Mame Adama Gueye concluded.