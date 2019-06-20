Senegal’s paper production down by 35.1 percent

The output of the paper industry in Senegal fell by 35.1 percent at the end of April 2019, compared to the previous month, the National Agency for Statistics and population (ANSD) told APA on Thursday.“This decline is partly attributable to a decline in the paper bag production activity over the period under review,” ANSD says. Compared with April 2018, production in the paper and paperboard industry also fell by 21.5 percent.

In contrast, total production in the first four months of 2019 increased by 7.3 percent with reference to the corresponding period of 2018.