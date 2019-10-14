Senegal’s power company’s production up 9 percent

Senegal’s national electricity company’s (Senelec) production in July 2019 has increased by 9.6 percent, compared to the previous month, APA learned Monday from the National Statistics and Population Agency (ANSD).The production stood at more than 400,000 megawatt hours (MWH) during the period under review, compared with more than 350,000 MWH in June 2019. In addition, it came out at 9.7 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

On another note, ANSD notes that Senegal’s industrial production, captured through the harmonized index of industrial production (HIIP), is marked in July 2019 by a 2.6-percent increase in monthly variation. It also increased by 4.5 percent, compared to July 2018.