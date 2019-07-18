Senegal’s President rescued after limousine caught fire

Senegal’s President Macky Sall was promptly rescued by his bodyguards when his limousine suddenly caught fire, as he was traveling Wednesday with his Malian counterpart, Ibrahima Boubacar Keita, to attend the funeral of the Secretary General of the Socialist Party, Ousmane Tanor Dieng, reports said on Thursday.The incident occurred shortly after the arrival of the presidential motorcade in Ngueniene, the home village of the former President of the High Council of Local Authorities (HCCT) located 135 km south of Dakar, the privately-owned daily L’Observateur reports, adding that a loud bang was heard after the vehicle passed a speed bump near the local Grand Mosque, where the mortuary ceremony was scheduled to take place.

All the onlookers who came to watch the ballet of big cars, accompanying Ousmane Tanor Dieng’s remains, then took their heels, as security agents rushed in to whisk away the president and his Malian counterpart, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The two heads of state were then transferred to a 4×4 vehicle where they stayed for several minutes before joining the mosque to attend the funeral prayer for Ousmane Tanor Dieng, who died on Monday in France at the age of 72 years.

Before this incident, which was the subject of several comments, President Macky Sall had, from the Blaise Diagne International Airport, where the mortal remains had just arrived, paid a national tribute to the deceased, raising him especially to the dignity of Grand Officier of the National Order of the Lion and naming one of the ministerial towers built in Diamniadio (41 km from Dakar) after him.

Concurrent sources told La Tribune newspaper that an investigation was underway to determine the circumstances of the incident.