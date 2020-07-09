Senegal’s President tests negative for COVID-19 after quarantine

Senegal’s President Macky Sall emerged Thursday unscathed from his fortnight-long isolation after he came into contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.The head of state who had quarantined himself on June 24, had insisted on respecting the sanitary protocol. He was “followed regularly during these fifteen days and the results of the last tests remained negative,” the presidency said in a release signed by Minister-Counsellor Seydou Gueye.

During his quarantine, Sall continued to carry out his presidential duties. Thus, on June 29, he announced the lifting of the state of emergency including the curfew that had been in effect since March 23.

The air borders will thus be reopened from July 15, even if the land and sea borders “remain closed until further notice.” Similarly, places hosting leisure activities behind closed doors shall not reopen “because of the high risk of spreading the virus,” he noted.

From March 2 to July 9, Senegal recorded 7784 cases of coronavirus. 5169 patients recovered, 143 died and 2471 people are being treated including 36 serious cases.