Senegal’s raw peanut oil production up in Q1 2018

Peanut crude oil production in Senegal recorded a strong increase of 3,448 tonnes in the first quarter of 2018 compared with the same period of 2017, the Directorate of Forecasting and Economic Studies (DPEE) said Thursday in a note.This production increased from 765 tonnes in 2017 to 4213 tonnes in the period under review, an increase of 451 percent in relative value. According to the DPEE, this level of production is in line with the increase in seed collections which amounted to 166,819 tonnes of peanut seeds at the end of March 2018 compared with 74,571 tons a year earlier.

The latter is particularly favored by the tightening of tariffs applied on exports products, in a context of good production.

In terms of exports, crude peanut oil was up 8.7 percent year-on-year, while no foreign sales of groundnut cake were made.