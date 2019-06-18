Senegal’s secondary sector slightly down in April

The activity of Senegal’s industrial sector has edged down by 0.8 percent, a monthly change at the end of April 2019, compared to the previous month, according to data from the Department of Economic Research and Economic Studies (DPEE).DPEE attributes this situation to “the underperformance recorded in mining (- 17.4percent), spinning, weaving and textile finishing (- 17.7 percent), construction (- 3.5 percent), manufacturing, transport equipment (- 38.1 percent) and cotton ginning (- 52.6 percent)”.

On the other hand, agric-food production with a rise of 4.3 percent, leather work and making of travel goods and footwear, and the production of paper and cardboard and paper or cardboard articles” (+ 46.1 percent) performed well over the period.

Over one year, the secondary sector posted a 7-percent growth in April 2019, thanks to a good trend in the manufacturing of agric-food products (+ 29.4 percent), leatherworking and article manufacturing, travel and footwear and construction (+ 7.9 percent).

However, DPEE found weak results in extractive activities (- 21.7 percent), manufacturing of transport equipment (- 61.6 percent), spinning, weaving and textile finishing (- 12.9 percent), wood sawing and planing (- 36.8 percent).