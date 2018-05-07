Senegal’s trade deficit narrows

Senegal’s trade deficit at the end of March 2018 has decreased by 5.8 billion CFA francs (about US$8.7 million), the country’s national statistical office (ANSD) announced Monday.This deficit amounted to less than 157.9 billion CFA in the period under review against less than 163.7 billion CFA in February 2018.

The cumulative trade balance, at the end of March 2018, however, deteriorated by 188.9 billion CFA, amounting to 558.4 billion CFA against 369.5 billion CFA for the corresponding period in 2017.