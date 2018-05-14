SERAP petitions UN over disregard of court orders by Nigerian Govt

A Nigerian nonprofit organization, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has petitioned Mr. Diego García-Sayán, the UN Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers.SERAP said that the aim of the petition was to request him to use his good offices to “prevail on the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to end persistent disobedience of court rulings and orders and uphold the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended) and the country’s international obligations on protection of the independence and integrity of the judiciary.”

“Selective enforcement of court orders if not urgently addressed would ultimately put the rule of law in Nigeria under siege,” SERAP said.

In the petition signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Timothy Adewale, the organization said: “Persistent and apparently deliberate disobedience of court rulings by the Nigerian authorities is an affront to the supremacy of the Constitution and the independence of the judiciary and if not urgently addressed may lead to self-help and undermine the authorities’ oft-expressed commitment to fight corruption.

“Protecting judicial independence is an obligation to be guaranteed and not a privilege that States may grant.”

According to SERAP, disobedience of court rulings also directly violates the fundamental principles of the rule of law and separation of powers.

It urged the UN to publicly condemn disobedience of court orders by the Nigerian authorities and prevail on them to refrain from any threats or interference that may hamper court’s independence as the supreme guardian of the country’s constitution and laws.

Furthermore, the petition reads in part: “Disobedience of court orders is a serious threat to the independence and integrity of the judiciary and would undermine the crucial role of the judiciary in combating corruption and obstruct access to justice, contrary to international standards, including Article 11 of the UN Convention against Corruption to which Nigeria is a state party.”

“SERAP also notes Principles 2 and 4 of the UN Basic Principles on the Independence of the Judiciary mention the requirement of non-interference to guarantee the independence of the judiciary.

“Such lack of interference implies that no authority, private, group or individual may interfere in judicial decisions; they must respect and abide by the decisions of the judiciary.”

The organization noted that the Nigerian authorities have disobeyed court orders in several cases, including those involving the Islamic Movement of Nigeria Leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) and SERAP.

It added that many state governments in Nigeria also continue to flagrantly disobey court orders with almost complete impunity.

It observed that under both the Nigerian Constitution and international human rights treaties to which Nigeria is a state party, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, everyone is entitled to the right to an effective remedy, and to seek justice in courts in cases of violations of human rights.