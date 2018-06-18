SERAP sues minister over spending on privatized power firms

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sued the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, over his alleged “failure to account for the spending on the privatization of the electricity sector”.The deputy director of SERAP, Mr. Timothy Adewale, said in a statement on Sunday in Lagos that the development followed the organisation’s Freedom of Information request sent earlier to the minister.

He added that SERAP had in its request dated May 7, asked the minister to provide details of the exact amount of post-privatisation spending on generation companies (GENCOS), distribution companies (DISCOS) and Transmission Company of Nigeria to date, and to explain if such spending came from budgetary allocations or other sources, within a period of 14 days.

According to Adewale, the case was taken to court last week over the minister’s failure to comply and that the organization has the right to request for the information under contention on the basis of several provisions of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, 2011.

“In the suit number FHC/L/CS/972/18 filed last week at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, SERAP is now seeking “an order for leave to apply for judicial review and an order of mandamus directing and/or compelling Mr. Fashola to provide specific details on the privatization of the electricity sector, the names of all the companies and individuals involved; and to publish widely including on a dedicated website any such information,” Adewale said.

SERAP noted that most of the companies that won the bids have no prior experience in the power sector and little or no capacity at all to manage the sector.

It therefore concluded that the privatization of the former state-run Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) has yielded the country total darkness and that “the gains of privatization have been lost through alleged corruption, manipulation of rules and disregard to extant laws and lack of transparency in the exercise”.