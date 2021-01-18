SERAP urges lawmakers to stop Buhari from selling public assets

Nigeria’s Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the leadership of the National Assembly to “urgently review the 2021 budget to stop the Federal Government from selling public properties to fund the budget.The letter to the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, requested the lawmakers to identify areas in the budget to cut such as salaries and allowances for the members of the National Assembly and the Presidency to make sayings to address the growing level of deficit and borrowing.

It recalled that Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, had last week reportedly confirmed that the Federal Government would sell some-government-owned properties to fund the 2021 budget. This is in addition to the government’s growing borrowing to fund the budget.

SERAP said in the letter released on Sunday and dated January 16, 2021 and signed by its deputy director, Mr. Kolawole Oluwadare, that “The National Assembly has a constitutional and oversight responsibility to protect valuable public properties and to ensure a responsible budget spending. Allowing the government to sell public properties, and to enjoy almost absolute discretion to borrow to fund the 2021 budget would amount to a fundamental breach of constitutional and fiduciary duties.”

“Selling valuable public properties to fund the 2021 budget would be counter-productive, as this would be vulnerable to corruption and mismanagement. It would undermine the social contract with Nigerians, leave the government worse off, and hurt the country in the long run. It is neither necessary nor in the public interest,” SERAP said.

According to the organization, Nigeria’s fiscal situation must be changed – and changed quickly – through some combination of cuts in spending on salaries and allowances, and a freeze on spending in certain areas of the budget such as hardship and furniture allowances, entertainment allowances, international travels, and buying of motor vehicles and utilities for members and the Presidency.

The letter, read in part: “The time is now for the leadership of the National Assembly to stand up for the Nigerian people, stop the rush to sell public properties, push for a responsible budget, and support efforts to have the government spend responsibly.”

“Other areas to propose cutting include: constituency allowance, wardrobe allowance, recess allowance, and entertainment allowance.”

“SERAP urges the National Assembly to promptly work with the Presidency to fix the current damaging budgeting process and address systemic corruption in ministries, departments and agencies [MDAs]. Tackling corruption in MDAs, and cutting waste and salaries and allowances of high-ranking public officials would go a long in addressing the budget deficit and debt problems.”

“SERAP also urges the National Assembly to stop approving loan requests by the Federal Government if it continues to fail to demonstrate transparency and accountability in the spending of the loans so far obtained.”