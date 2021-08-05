International › APA

Seven Arab countries denounce AU for granting Israel observer status

Published on 05.08.2021 at 17h21 by APA News

Seven Arab countries Tuesday denounced the African Union (AU) for granting Israel an observer status in the bloc.According to the reports South Africa, Tunisia, Eritrea, Senegal, Tanzania, Niger, Comoros, Gabon, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Liberia, Mali and Seychelles are the countries that have agreed to expel Israel from the 55-member African Union

Israeli Ambassador to Addis Ababa Aleli Admasu presented credentials to AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki on July 22, in which Israel was given observer status in the continental body.

Receiving the credentials, Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat said the Union maintains the “Two States Solution” should prevail to resolve the over 70 years conflict between Palestine and Israel.

 “African Union has been very clear in its position that in the issue of Palestine and Israel, a Two-State Solution is necessary for a peaceful co-existence,” Mahamat was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Union.

The countries in their note said the observer status to Israel is a step that contradicts AU’s support to the Palestinian cause and its principles.

It requested that the issue be put up for discussion in the AU’s foreign ministers level meeting in October.

Israel has established ties with six of 22 Arab countries, including Egypt, Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

