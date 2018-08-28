International › APA

Seven Burkinabe soldiers killed in ambush

Published on 28.08.2018 at 18h21 by APA News

Seven soldiers in Burkina Faso have died after they were ambushed by unidentified armed individuals on Monday evening, security sources said.They were drafted in as back-up for the gendarmerie unit in the eastern town of Pama which came under attack.

According to military sources, the Pama gendarmerie brigade was attacked by gunmen around 1:30 am.

The soldiers were part of reinforcements to deal with the insurgents when one of their vehicles drove over a landmine.

Five soldiers died instantly while two others who were seriously injured, succumbed to their injuries later.

Several other military personnel were also injured in the incident.

A witness said the gendarmes on duty in the Pama outpost for two hours stood their ground against the attack, a rare violence orchestrated by armed individuals.

The defence and security forces are currently sweeping the area.

This is the sixth attack in Burkina Faso this month, leaving a total of 17 dead, three of them civilians and 14 belonging to the security and law enforcement apparatus.

