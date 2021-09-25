Seven killed in Mogadishu suicide blast

At least seven people have been killed in a suicide explosion near the presidential compound in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday.Eight others had been reportedly injured when a suicide bomber targeted a convoy heading toward the presidency.

The Islamist militant sect al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack which came hours after another suicide bombing took place elsewhere in Mogadishu.

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has issued a statement condemning the attack and sent condolences to the victims.

Among the victims was Hibaaq Abukar Hassan, one of the Prime Minister’s Women and Human Rights Advisers who died in the blast.

“Hibaaq was a young woman who was active, hardworking, honest and patriotic. In Paradise, may Allah bless the deceased with patience and faith” the statement said.