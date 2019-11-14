Seven perish in Egypt oil pipeline inferno

Published on 14.11.2019 at 13h21 by APA News

Seven people have died in a huge fire that broke out following an oil pipeline leakage in the Egyptian town of Ezbet El-Masoud on Wednesday, the Health ministry confirmed in a statement.By Mohamed Fayed

The town of Ezbet El-Masoud is located in the governorate of Al Buhayra, a coastal province in the north of Egypt (Nile Delta,).

According to Petroleum Pipelines Company Chairman Abdel-Moneim Hafed, the oil leakage took place following a hole dug by thieves to scoop oil.

He said the hole has been repaired and the fire put under control by a team of technicians of the company.

Egypt has proven reserves of 3.3 billion barrels of oil in 2017, ranking sixth in Africa behind Libya, Nigeria, Algeria, Angola and South Sudan.

Oil resource in Egypt represents 0.2 percent of global reserves and a little less than 14 years of reserve at the current consumption rate.