Seven persons killed in Nigerian road crash

Published on 25.01.2019 at 16h21 by APA News

Seven persons were on Thursday confirmed killed in a road crash along Kampanin Doruwa road in Paikoro local government area of Niger State in northern Nigeria.According to local media reports, the accident involved a Golf Wagon and a trailer at about 6:00 in the evening.

The reports added that the leader of the Joint Taskforce team manning the  Minna – Kwakuti axis, said that the accident was due to wrongful overtaking and over speeding.

He explained that the Golf, which was carrying seven passengers from Suleja to Minna, collided with the oncoming trailer.

Seven of the passengers had been confirmed dead by medical doctors at the General Hospital Minna and their remains had been deposited at the Minna General Hospital by the taskforce team.

