Several Cameroonian artistes nominated for AFRIMA awards

Several Cameroonians are among the nominee list for the 2021 All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) which is expected to hold in Lagos, Nigeria from November 19-24.

The nominee list was unveiled last Wednesday, September 22 by The African Union Commission (AUC) and The International Committee of All Africa Music Awards after over 8,800 songs were screened.7

As it has always been tradition in recent years, several Cameroonian artistes will be gunning for awards in several categories after they were retained i the nominee lists.

In the Best Female in Africa Category, Mimie, Blanche Bailly, Charlotte Dipanda, Eyango and T’neeya are all nominated while in the male category for the sub region, Locko and Salatiel are the only two Cameroonian nominees.

France-based Cameroonian artiste, Tayc has been nominated for the album of the year category while equally being nominated in the best African act in the diaspora category. On the other hand, Naomi Achu has been nominated in the female category of the best African act.

After a very eventful year, Ko-C has picked up nominations in the best artiste in African hip hop category as well as best African rap/lyricist.

On his part, Franck Biyong has been nominated in two categories; best artiste in African rock and best artiste in African jazz.

Locko is also nominated in two categories as well as Salatiel, T’neeya while Aveiro Djess is equally nominated in the category for best breakout artiste.

Among the top nominees with the highest number of awards are Blaq Diamond with eight nominations for their song, ‘SummerYoMuthi’ in ‘Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa’; ‘Artiste of the Year in Africa’; ‘Song of the Year in Africa’; ‘Producer of the Year in Africa’; ‘Best Male Artiste in African Inspirational Music’; ‘Breakout Artiste of the Year’; ‘Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Pop’; and ‘Best African Duo, Group or Band’.