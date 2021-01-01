Several gunmen in western Ethiopia killed or surrendered-Military

The Ethiopian army on Friday said several gunmen who allegedly massacred more than 200 civilians in Benishangul-Gumuz regional state of western Ethiopia have surrendered to security forces as many others were defeated.Lieutenant General Asrat Denero, who is in charge of the law enforcement and security operation in the region on Friday the federal troops killed more than 50 gunmen who were involved in the killing of ethnic Amhara and Agew people.

Last week, the gunmen committed atrocities in Bulen and Bekoji districts of the regional state where they also looted and burnt properties belonging to ethnic Amhara and Agew people.

According to the General, legal and political measures are being taken against officials suspected of leading and coordinating the attacks as well negligence.

A national task force established by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is undertaking security enforcement operations in the Metekel Zone of Benishangul-Gumuz regional state, following the killing of some 207 innocent people in Metekel zone last week.

Apart from failure to enforce the rule of law and protect civilians in three districts of Metekel Zone, the government is criticized for failing to name the series of attacks as ethnic cleansing against Amhara and Agaw people.

The attackers are often described as unidentified individuals or groups or mercenaries of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). Yet, the government, both at the regional and federal level, admitted that Benishangul-Gumuz authorities, including those in the security apparatus, were involved in unfolding massacres in the region over the past two and half years.