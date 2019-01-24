Several states congratulate President-elect Tshisekedi

The United States of America, whose ambassador Mike Hammer met Tuesday with Felix-Antoine Tshilombo Tshisekedi, and the Republic of Congo are among the states that sent congratulatory messages Wednesday to the president-elect, who takes the oath office on Thursday at the Palais de la Nation in Kinshasa.Algeria, Burundi, South Africa, Angola, China, Russia, Tanzania, Kenya and Mozambique have also done so, as well as France, which has sent a message of congratulations to Tshisekedi ahead of the European Union.

The African Union has also sent its congratulatory message to Tshisekedi.

Regarding the handover ceremony on Thursday, the agenda features the swearing in of Tshisekedi before the Constitutional Court; the handing over of the symbols of power by his predecessor, and the speech of President Tshisekedi.

Late on Wednesday, the outgoing president, Joseph Kabila Kabange, delivered his last address as head of state to the nation.