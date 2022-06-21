Sexual Intercourse Banned during 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The so-called Cameroonian “influencers” who are constantly hovering around the Lions will not have any “opportunities” to seize during the World Cup in Qatar under penalty of reprisals.

During the World Cup 2022, which will take place from 21 November to 18 December 2022, sex outside marriage will be banned during the tournament, failure to abide to the rule is equal to to a trial of seven years in prison, according to the British press.

The World Cup is football’s global celebration, but the rules in Qatar could be very strict. This is a welcome deterrent, especially for the Indomitable Lions who will be playing in the same group as Serbia, Switzerland and Brazil.

The Daily Star reports that sex will be officially banned at the tournament, which starts on 21 November, except for married couples. Sex outside marriage and homosexuality are illegal in Qatar and each carries a prison sentence of up to seven years. FIFA officials have warned that there will be “no exceptions”.

Meanwhile, a police source was quoted in the British press saying that “sex is not the order of the day, unless you come as a couple”. There will certainly be no one-night stands at this tournament. There will be no partying at all, really. Everyone has to keep a cool head, unless they want to risk going to jail. For the first time in the history of the World Cup, sex is banned. Fans need to be prepared.

A few weeks ago, the Emir of Qatar explained that “everyone is welcome” at the tournament. “We don’t prevent anyone from coming to Doha with different backgrounds, different beliefs, Qatar is a very welcoming country. We have millions of people who come to visit our country and the World Cup is a great opportunity for people from different parts of the world to come and discover our culture,” said Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, who nevertheless had one small condition.