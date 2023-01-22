International › APA

Happening now

Shabaab insurgents raid Mogadishu regional offices

Published on 22.01.2023 at 14h21 by APA News

al-Shabaab militias have raided offices in the Somali capital Mogadishu, according to eyewitness accounts on Sunday.Witnesses say at least 18 people have been wounded in the attack on offices belonging to the Banadir Regional Government for which Shabaab claimed responsiblity.

There has been no word on fatalities from the incident which left Shabaab gunmen engaged in  gunfight with Somali troops who were spirited to the scene following the raid.

According to witnesses a suicide bomber had detonated his explosive as other Shabaab gunmen stormed the building and exchanged fire with security guards stationed inside. 

Civilians caught up in the crossfire have been rescued from the scene.

Although the insurgents have lost large swathes of territory in southern and central Somalia under their control since 2012, they had retained a capacity to strike Mogadishu and surrounding towns. 

The government said it was waging an ‘all-out war’ to flush the insurgents from their remaining strongholds with the help of a hybrid African Union force.

Somalia has been mired in an internal political strife since the overthrow of long term ruler Siad Barrie in January 1991.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 03.01.2023

Vacation : If out of Cameroon, then Zanzibar

Zanzibar Island is well known as the Spice Island due to the farming and processing of aromatic spices like cloves, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemongrass and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top