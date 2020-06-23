International › APA

Happening now

Shabaab suicide bomber strikes Mogadishu army base

Published on 23.06.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

The Somali militant group al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a military base in the capital Mogadishu which killed two people in the early hours of Tuesday.The attacker who had rigged with explosives blew himself after infiltrating a queue of recruits at a training camp run by the Turkish military. 

The blast went off before sentries could stop him at the entrance to the academy commonly called Turksom which is responsible for training recruits for the Somali army.

The Turkish military has been running the academy since 2017.

Although al-Shabaab fighters have been largely drive from most urban areas around Somalia, they have retained a capacity to launch attacks on targets in the capital.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top