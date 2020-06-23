Shabaab suicide bomber strikes Mogadishu army base

The Somali militant group al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a military base in the capital Mogadishu which killed two people in the early hours of Tuesday.The attacker who had rigged with explosives blew himself after infiltrating a queue of recruits at a training camp run by the Turkish military.

The blast went off before sentries could stop him at the entrance to the academy commonly called Turksom which is responsible for training recruits for the Somali army.

The Turkish military has been running the academy since 2017.

Although al-Shabaab fighters have been largely drive from most urban areas around Somalia, they have retained a capacity to launch attacks on targets in the capital.