Shell grants over $1bn loan facilities to Nigerian contractors

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria says it has granted loan facilities worth N472 billion (about $1.35 billion) to 290 Nigerian contractors under the Shell Contractors Support Fund (SCSP).The Managing Director of SPDC, Mr. Osagie Okunbor, said at the launch of 2018 Shell Nigeria Briefing Notes in Lagos on Thursday that the SCSP was set up by the company to help vendors and suppliers in the oil and gas industry to secure funds at reduced interest rates, relaxed collateral requirements and quicker processing time.

Okunbor, who is also the Chairman of Shell Companies in Nigeria, said that Shell awarded contracts worth over N230 billion to Nigerian contractors in 2017, representing 94 percent of the total contracts in that year.

He said that SPDC was pleased to support Nigerian contractors to play greater roles in the oil and gas industry and as pioneers in the industry, “we have taken deliberate steps to award contracts to Nigerian vendors and worked with them to grow their capacities, cost efficiency and delivery timelines”.

He noted that access to finance has been a challenge and that the search for a solution led to the Shell Contractor Support Fund.

“Shell companies started their intervention in 2011 with Shell Kobo Fund which gave way to SCSF the following year, with seven participating financial institutions, which set aside more than N690 billion for contract execution by Nigerian companies.

“The banks are Access Bank Plc, Skye Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Stanbic IBTC Bank, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Standard Chartered Bank and Guaranty Trust Bank.

“Nigerian ownership of key assets such as rigs, helicopters and marine vessels is also a focus, with Shell providing technical and financial support to companies across a range of sectors,” local media reports quoted Okunbor as saying.

Speaking on the company’s corporate social responsibility, Okunbor said that Shell had continued to work with government, communities and the civil societies to fund and implement projects and programmes that have lasting impact on the people.