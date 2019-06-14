Shell loses 11,000bpd to oil theft – Official

Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) says that oil theft from its joint venture (JV) pipeline network averaged 11,000 barrels per day (bpd) last year.The General Manager, External Relations of SPDC, Mr. Igo Weli, said on Thursday in Lagos that the number represented an increase of about 20 percent over previous year.

The number of sabotage-related spills increased during the same period to 111 compared to 62 in 2017 and that since 2012, it had removed more than 1,160 illegal theft points.

Speaking at a Media Workshop on Pipelines Right of Way Encroachment and Vandalism, Weli called for stakeholders’ efforts to curb the incessant vandalism, highlighting the danger of continuous sabotage to the people and environment.

Local media reports quoted Weli as saying that such efforts to curb pipeline sabotage will save lives, secure communities and protect the environment.

“Shell is concerned about the repeated sabotage of recently repaired pipelines exposes the environment and people to renewed and worsening pollution. Oil theft is focused on short term fiscal benefits, ignoring the long-term effects of environmental degradation,” he said.