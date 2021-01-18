Shell Nigeria Gas, Nigerian Gas Marketing Corp seal 20-year gas distribution deal

The Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG) has signed a 20-year agreement for the domestic distribution of gas to industrial customers and manufacturing plants in Lagos and Ogun States in south-western Nigeria.According to the new deal with the Nigerian Gas Marketing Corporation (NGMC), Shell Nigeria Gas will also extend its distribution network to Badagry in Lagos State to serve a new market in the border community.

Speaking on the deal, SNG’s Managing Director, Ed Ubong, said that the new partnership would deepen domestic gas utilisation in Nigeria and enhance further industrialisation in Agbara, Igbesa and Ota areas of Ogun State.

“This agreement will enable local industries to thrive and create employment opportunities for Nigerians. We look forward to continuing to grow domestic gas distribution to industries and manufacturing plants in Ogun State and other parts of Nigeria while unleashing the industrial potential of Badagry,” Ubong said.

He acknowledged the support of the Nigerian Gas Company and the NGMC over the last 20 years in helping SNG to continue to provide gas to industries and manufacturing plants in Nigeria.

In his remarks, Mr. Faruk Usman, managing director of NGMC, said he was excited about the agreement, which he said, would enable the parties to further unlock the potential of the domestic gas market and contribute to industrialisation in Nigeria.

“We continue to work with credible partners to accelerate the marketing and distribution of natural gas to major industrial users in Nigeria in line with the vision of the Federal Government of Nigeria and the steers of the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation,” Usman said.

Speaking on the long-term deal, Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Mr. Osagie Okunbor, said that the knock-on effects of the gas distribution agreement would bring ‘tremendous benefits to the economy’ in SNG’s states of operation and Nigeria.

“Shell companies in Nigeria will continue to turn Nigeria’s domestic gas opportunities into reality through our strategic intent to develop enough gas to meet our current commitments and future growth plans,” the statement by SNG quoted Okunbor as saying.

According to the statement, SNG and its partners are to build infrastructure and deliver natural gas to over 150 industrial and commercial customers, mostly in Ogun, Abia, Oyo, Rivers, Bayelsa and Lagos States.

It added that the agreements will drive industrialisation, provide employment for skilled and unskilled local population in addition to directly improving internally generated revenues in these states.