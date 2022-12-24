International › APA

Happening now

Shell to pay €15m to Nigerian farmers for pollution

Published on 24.12.2022 at 13h21 by APA News

Shell says it will pay 15 million euros to Nigerian farmers as compensate for damage from pipeline leaks.According to local media reports, the Dutch appeals court ruled last year, following 13 years of legal battles, that Shell’s Nigerian branch must pay out for a series of leaks and that the parent company must install new pipeline equipment to prevent further devastating spills.

The reports stated that Shell had on Friday said that it had reached a deal with the Dutch environmental group Milieudefensie that has helped the affected communities.

“Under the settlement, The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) as operator of the SPDC joint venture, will pay an amount of EUR 15 million for the benefit of the communities and the individual claimants,” Shell said in a statement.

It added that the deal also confirmed the installation of a leak detection system on 20 pipeline segments in accordance with the Dutch court ruling and that remediation work has been completed.

It will be recalled that four Nigerian farmers and fishermen sued Shell in the Netherlands to pay for cleaning up spills from its pipelines in the Niger Delta.

They were aided by Milieudefensie, the Dutch branch of Friends of the Earth.

However, Shell has always attributed pollution to sabotage and said it had cleaned up affected areas.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Ekwang Published on 22.09.2022

South West Dish Ekwang, more than just a Meal

Many savour Ekwang based on its wonderful taste, but little consider its nutritional values. Probably one of the reasons out ancestors and grand and great…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top