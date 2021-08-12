Shell to pay Nigeria’s Ogoni community over $111m compensation for oil spills

The Shell Petroleum Development Company has agreed to pay the people of Ogoni in Rivers State in Southern Nigeria N45.9 billion (about $111 million) for the losses suffered as a result of oil spills that ravaged their communities.A Nigerian Federal High Court in Lagos presided over by Justice Ibrahim Buba had on June 14, 2010 awarded the compensation in favour of the Ogoni people in a suit that was filed by them.

Local media reports on Thursday said that Shell’s lawyer, Mr. Aham Ejelamo, had told the Federal High Court Abuja presided over by Justice Ahmed Mohammed on Wednesday in Abuja that Shell had accepted to pay for the losses suffered as a result of oil spills that ravaged their communities.

The reports added that the court endorsed the decision that the monetary compensation, which was ordered 10 years ago by a Nigerian court should be paid to the communities through their lawyer, Lucius Nwosu.

Ejelamo had also sought the permission of the court to pay the compensation through the Chief Registrar of the court.

However, it was finally agreed that the said sum should be paid through the lawyer to the Ogoni people.