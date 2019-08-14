Shelter Afrique to invest $180m in housing in Nigeria

Published on 14.08.2019 at 20h21 by APA News

Shelter Afrique is to invest 180 million dollars in five years in Nigeria to address the housing

deficit, Mr. Andrew Chimphondah, its Managing Director, said on Tuesday in Abuja.Chimphondah said that the investment period would span from 2019 to 2024 and that Nigeria

was a strategic market for Shelter Afrique and that the outfit’s shareholders included 44

African countries and two financial institutions.

According to him, Shelter Afrique provides loans, grants and credits for the development of

the environment and the provision of houses for Africans.

Chimphondah noted that Nigeria has 70 to 20 million estimated housing shortage.

“We are looking at the demand and supply side of housing. For the supply side, we will enter

into Public-Private-Partnership with government providing land and subsidised infrastructure.

“Our organisation will provide the funding and expertise to carry out the project.

“We will commit and dedicate all the expertise to ensure that quality houses are delivered;

we will also ensure that the houses are energy efficient, environmental friendly and

comfortable,” he added.

Chimphondah said that most financial institutions had often complained of funding, but

assured Nigerians that the NGO would fashion out a way to reduce the cost of the houses.