Shock as Sierra Leone youngster abandons Europe football deal

The Sierra Leone Football Associated said it has instituted investigations the reason behind the surprise return of a young football star who abandoned a three deal with a European club only three weeks into his contract.Musa Noah Kamara, better known as Musa Tombo, arrived in Freetown on Monday after day after his contract was terminated by the Swedish Club Trelleborgs FF. The deal entails a 75, 000 euros transfer fee from his parent club in Freetown, AIK Freetown.

The player complained that he couldn’t stand the weather condition in Sweden and was feeling bored. Reports cited him threatening to commit suicide if the club didn’t release him.

Fellow Sierra Leoneans went wild on social media condemning him. A few sympathized with him, suggesting an investigation into the cause of his unusual behaviour.

Musa, 19, was the leading goal scorer in the just concluded Sierra Leone Premier League, for which he won the Golden Boost award. He played in the league for Champions East End Lions. He was loaned to the Lions.

Some other reports have suggested that the problem of the youngster may have something to do with a row over the real owner of the player between East Lions and AIK Freetong.

The SLFA said in a statement issued on Monday that it had summoned an emergency player’s status committee meeting which will convene with immediate effect on Wednesday between representatives of AIK Sierra Leone and East End Lions.

The FA said “as custodians of football governance in Sierra Leone, the primary aim is to secure the wellbeing of its players and to protect the integrity of the game.”