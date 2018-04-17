Shops destroyed in N’Djamena market inferno

A devastating fire on Tuesday destroyed large parts of the Habena market near the La Gazelle roundabout in the seventh district of the Chadian capital N’Djamena.Dozens of shops and depots were gutted by the fire, causing huge losses to traders and other market dealers who spoke to the African Press Agency in distress.

Clothing shops, stores for rice and grains, perfumes, fish and kitchen utensils were reduced to ashes.

“I was at home when I heard there was a fire at the market. When I arrived, I saw that all my shop was in ruins,” a shopkeeper left distraught by the incident lamented.

Sounding helpess, he added: “I was keeping CFA 2 million in the shop”.

Many of his fellow traders also lamented similar losses, estimated at hundreds of millions of CFA francs.

The cause of the fire may be linked to a short circuit from a shop.

It took a robust intervention by firefighters to douse the fire and avert further disaster.