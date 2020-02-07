Shut down S/Africa Airways – Opposition

The main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) on Friday called on the government to shut down the loss-making South African Airways (SAA) following the latter’s move to cut 11 flights as part of its cost-cutting measures.SAA has announced plans to cut 11 flights, which include most of its domestic routes apart from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

The state-owned airline said it took the decision together with the business turnaround strategists in an effort to make it profitable and sustainable following a recent US$233 million bailout.

As of 29 February, SAA would no longer fly to some domestic destinations, including Durban, East London and Port Elizabeth, the airline said, adding that some regional and international routes would also be cut from the airline’s schedule.

DA Shadow Minister of Public Enterprises Ghaleb Cachalia said SAA “is busy shutting down its flights left, right and centre.”

“This is clear evidence that SAA is in a death spiral and the airline must be put out of its misery. There is no point in having misplaced pride in an airline for the sake of it,” Cachalia said.

He said the DA is demanding “a shutdown of this airline, for the viable parts of it to be sold and privatised and for the unrivalled parts to be shutdown accordingly.”

The government has in the past vehemently refused to entertain the DA’s request, saying pride and thousands of jobs would be in jeopardy if so carried out.