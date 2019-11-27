Sierra Leone: 66 percent of children are multidimensionaly poor

Some 66 percent of children in Sierra Leone are multidimensionaly poor, meaning they are deprived of at least one of their basic rights, the latest national child poverty report has revealed.The Child Poverty 2018, which was released on Tuesday, show that child poverty is worst in the country’s northern region where five of the country’s 16 districts topped the chart ranking 76%, above the national average in poverty rate -66%.

Koinadugu and Tonkolili are said to top the rank in the region, scoring 85% and 82% child poverty rates, respectively.

The report, done by Statistics Sierra Leone, the national statistical agency, is the second since the first in 2013.

It said the study looked at six indicators – health, education, water, sanitation, shelter and information.

The Southern region of the country has the second highest child poverty rate, according to the report, with 74%, while the Eastern region ranks third with 71%.

The Western Area Rural scored 45%, while Western Area Urban (Freetown) has the least child poverty with 32%.

A government representative at the launch of the report was quoted saying its development plan seeks to end child poverty in the country.

The study was funded by the UN children’s agency, UNICEF, whose Country Representative called for government commitment to end the trend.